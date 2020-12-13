Conor McGregor reflects on the perfect preparation behind his legendary UFC KO of Jose Aldo

December 12, 2020 marks the five year anniversary of Conor McGregor's incredible 13-second KO win over Jose Aldo. The knockout is regarded as one of the most spectacular finishes to a fight in UFC history, and backstage footage captured the Irishman practicing his picture-perfect left-hand shot beforehand.

Taking to social media, Conor McGregor shared two contrasting side-by-side videos featuring one of him practicing the left-hand shot and the other showcasing him using it to defeat Jose Aldo. Along with it, The Notorious One also wrote a small message thanking his fans for their support.

Conor McGregor reflects on the five years after his incredible win over Jose Aldo

At UFC 194, Conor McGregor became the undisputed UFC featherweight champion and the Irishman did so in a picture-perfect manner. In his latest social media post, the former UFC double champion acknowledged his incredible achievement from five years ago and detailed how hard he worked for it. He closed his post by thanking everyone for their congratulatory messages.

Here is Conor McGregor's post:

5 years ago today! Wow!

Unified UFC featherweight World champion! I worked so hard for it, I was able to predict exactly how it would happen!

Thank you for all the kind messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4yjNIbj7Jp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2020

With his win at UFC 194 in 2015, Conor McGregor unified the UFC featherweight title. Heading into the fight, McGregor had already beaten Frankie Edgar to win the interim 145-pound title and with his win over Aldo, the Irishman wrote his name into the history books.

What's next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

Conor McGregor will be returning to the UFC in January 2021. For his return fight, the former UFC lightweight champion will face Dustin Poirier in a highly-awaited rematch. The duo previously faced-off at featherweight, and The Diamond was one of the fighters McGregor had beaten in his journey to winning the title.

In the first UFC PPV of 2021 - that is, UFC 257 - McGregor will face Poirier in a rematch at lightweight. The fight is expected to have huge implications in the lightweight division, especially after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The winner of the UFC 257 main event could go on to fight for the lightweight title.