Conor McGregor has rejoined USADA drug testing pool in time for UFC 300, hints latest post

Conor McGregor has seemingly addressed the speculation regarding his USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool status. 'The Notorious' is rumored to be making his long-awaited comeback at the highly-anticipated UFC 300 event in April 2024.

In his most recent fight, which transpired in July 2021, McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury and lost via first-round TKO against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman has been on an injury hiatus from MMA competition ever since. Nevertheless, earlier this year, McGregor served as a coach on season 31 of the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show, opposite rival coach and fellow UFC lightweight Michael Chandler.

In an Instagram post, McGregor has now suggested that he's reentered the USADA testing pool ahead of his potential comeback. The post featured several photos of the UFC megastar sparring. Additionally, in a statement attached to the post, the 35-year-old indicated that he's submitted his urine and/or blood sample to Jeff Novitzky.

Since 2015, Jeff Novitzky has been working with the UFC to help ensure that its athletes refrain from using banned steroids/PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs). Presently, Novitzky serves as the UFC's Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, overseeing USADA's UFC-related drug testing administration.

In his Instagram post, Conor McGregor has implied that he's submitted a testing sample to USADA via Novitzky. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion seemed to jibe at rumored comeback opponent Michael Chandler too. McGregor wrote:

"Find my targets. Hit them. F**k the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling see you soon you little light work b**ch."

Following his injury in July 2021, McGregor withdrew from the UFC's USADA testing pool. To be eligible for competition in the UFC, he'll have to re-enter the testing pool, spend at least six months in it, and pass a minimum of two drug tests.

The aforementioned requirements could be circumvented, akin to Brock Lesnar's case in 2016, provided an exemption is granted to McGregor. Nevertheless, the Irish MMA legend hasn't sought an exemption yet. As of this time, neither USADA nor the UFC has officially confirmed whether McGregor has reentered the pool.

What's next for MMA icon and UFC great Conor McGregor?

For months, the consensus has been that Conor McGregor's comeback fight would see him face Michael Chandler. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chandler acknowledged that a date or venue hasn't been officially finalized for their bout. Regardless, 'Iron' hinted that the matchup could transpire at the historic UFC 300 event next April.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor spoke to All Out Fighting and appeared to suggest that he still intends to face Michael Chandler next. With UFC 300 around six months away, the belief is that McGregor could be on track to return at the event if he has indeed reentered the USADA testing pool.