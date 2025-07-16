Conor McGregor reportedly back in the UFC testing pool for potential White House card fight, fans react: "ATP his word means nothing"

Fans overwhelmingly criticized Conor McGregor after he reportedly provided an update on his potential return to the UFC.

Ad

Following an announcement from United States President Donald Trump, who expressed his intention to host a UFC event at the White House as part of the nation's 250th Independence Day Celebrations in 2026, McGregor indicated his desire to make a comeback for this mega event.

During his recent appearance on 'The Ariel Helwani Show', BKFC founder and president David Feldman shared details of his recent conversation with McGregor. In the discussion, McGregor, also a co-owner of BKFC, reportedly mentioned that he was preparing for his comeback at the UFC White House card:

Ad

Trending

"[McGregor's] got two fights left on his [UFC] contract. He's got to get it right and... The whole world is waiting. Is he going to get in shape and fight? He told me in person, he whispered in my ear... He said, 'I'm in the testing pool. He said I'm getting ready to make my comeback, I'm going to fight on that big [UFC White House] card. Then I'm going to have another fight and then we can talk."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ariel Helwani shared video clip of Feldman's statement on X.

Check out David Feldman's comments below (0:21):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans flooded the comments section to share their opinions on the possibility of McGregor's return. Although he has a global fan base, there seems to be declining interest in watching him compete, as many fans expressed skepticism about Feldman's statement.

Others expressed that the sport might have caught up with McGregor during his time away and that he may not be able to compete against the more active fighters.

One fan commented:

Ad

"I don’t believe it until I see it. ATP, his word means nothing. I’d love to see it, but we’ve heard this too many times."

Another fan wrote:

"Conor will never have another fight in the UFC…and if he does, he’s gonna get smoked. Too far gone."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

McGregor has not competed professionally since July 2021. His return to the UFC faced delays due to various factors before he ultimately announced his retirement from competitive MMA.

Ad

Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor could be a suitable fighter for the UFC White House co-main event

Conor McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but an injury forced him to pull out, and the fight was never rescheduled. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping expressed that McGregor vs. Chandler could serve as an appropriate co-main event for the rumored UFC White House card:

Ad

"Co-main event, McGregor already has his hand up... You know what he said - 'This is the perfect place to settle the score.' This fight is obviously three or four years in the making. Of course, they recorded The Ultimate Fighter... But if there is a spot, if there is a place, it's the White House... And of course, taking on Michael Chandler, who was just destroyed by Paddy Pimblett... If Conor comes back... I think he would probably beat Michael Chandler."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (4:45):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.