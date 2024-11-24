Conor McGregor resonates with James Lawrence's message on Nikita Hand sexual assault case verdict

Conor McGregor has been found liable for the sexual assault of Dublin hairdresser Nikita Hand, following a civil trial at the Dublin High Court. The jury awarded Hand €248,000 (approximately $257,000) in damages. The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 9, 2018, after McGregor reportedly offered Hand a ride home from a Christmas party.

The court cleared James Lawrence, initially accused of involvement, determining he was not culpable. During the trial, Hand’s attorney alleged McGregor and Lawrence conspired to shift blame, portraying Lawrence as a scapegoat. McGregor denied the assault claims, asserting that his encounter with Hand in a penthouse suite at the Beacon Hotel was consensual.

Hand testified that McGregor physically overpowered her, trapping her in a headlock before assaulting her. Although no criminal charges were filed, Hand pursued a civil suit in 2021, leading to Friday’s verdict. McGregor’s legal team argued the claims were financially motivated and fabricated.

Following the decision, Lawrence criticized Hand in a social media post, calling her an “absolute disgrace.” McGregor later amplified Lawrence’s remarks by sharing a screenshot of the post on his official X account, resonating with the sentiment despite the court ruling.

Islam Makhachev weighs in on Conor McGregor’s sexual assault case verdict

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has publicly criticized Conor McGregor following the jury’s decision which found McGregor liable in the aforementioned sexual assault case.

Makhachev, a close ally of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has frequently condemned McGregor's behavior outside the cage, particularly for his alleged substance abuse and controversial lifestyle. The Dagestani fighter took to social media to voice his opinion after ESPN reported the jury's decision. He wrote:

“It was a matter of time till this filthy b*st*rd be exposed. Alcoholic, drug junkie + r*pist. Many more facts to come out, trust me!”

