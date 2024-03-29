Conor McGregor responds to Joe Rogan's "fight Khabib again" jibe - "He still won't come back"

Conor McGregor recently responded to Joe Rogan disputing his comments about acting being easier than fighting.

For context, McGregor recently made his Hollywood debut in a remake of 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The Irishman was roped in to portray the villain, while Gyllenhaal played the protagonist. During the film's promotion runs online McGregor made no secret about how difficult acting was.

He often spoke about time commitments, patience, memorizing lines and nuanced interactions with other actors as what made the profession of acting so challenging. During the 'Road House' premiere, JOE asked McGregor if he found acting harder than fighting. The Irishman replied:

"Acting [is harder]. Time, time, time consumption, and it’s not just action and fighting and stunts, it’s also remembering the line and you have to time things correctly, you’re engaging with another person. It’s just a difficult game, a lot more difficult than I gave it credit for."

Rogan wasn't happy about McGregor calling acting harder than MMA and disputed the Irishman's comments during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Speaking to the 'Protect Our Parks' crew, he said:

"Listen to me, that's not true... That's not true, even for him. Act in Road House or fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] again? Shut the f**k up, that's crazy talk, it's crazy talk... He broke his f**king leg in a fight, like that's harder, yes that's way harder than talk .”

McGregor soon reacted to Rogan's comments and took to social media to issue his response. Taking aim at his longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov again, McGregor took to X and in a now-deleted post, he wrote:

"Hey @joerogan, I kidnapped Khabib's bear and put it in a tootoo and shot it in the back of the head and he still won't come back."

Former UFC champion casts doubt over Conor McGregor making his octagon return

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping doesn't believe Conor McGregor is coming back as a fighter anytime soon. After months of speculation, McGregor recently used the 'Road House' promotions to hint at his return this year.

The Irishman stated that he's expecting to face Michael Chandler this summer and that the UFC has green-lighted his comeback. However, Bisping pointed out that McGregor has done this before. In a video uploaded to YouTube, Bisping said:

"We have heard this before. He did say he was coming back at 185 pounds against Michael Chandler, and I think at the top of my head, it's been two or three times that he has said this. I guess when we get an announcement from the UFC, that's when it'll feel a little bit more real."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (2:30):