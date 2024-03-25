Joe Rogan scoffs at Conor McGregor's "Acting is harder than MMA" claim after Hollywood debut - "He broke his f***ing leg"

Fresh off his Hollywood debut in the "Road House" remake, Conor McGregor sparked debate with his assertion that acting is a tougher challenge than mixed martial arts.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, portrays a villainous character named Knox alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior. In interviews promoting the movie, McGregor emphasized the demanding nature of acting compared to fighting. He cited the time commitment, memorizing lines, and nuanced interactions with other actors as key factors contributing to this difficulty.

McGregor said:

“Acting [is harder]. Time, time, time consumption, and it’s not just action and fighting and stunts, it’s also remembering the line and you have to time things correctly, you’re engaging with another person. It’s just a difficult game, a lot more difficult than I gave it credit for.”[H/t: JOE]

However, UFC commentator Joe Rogan expressed disagreement with McGregor's view on his podcast. Referring to McGregor's devastating leg break at UFC 264, Rogan stated:

“That's crazy talk I think he [Conor McGregor] probably just meant that he's bad at it. He broke his f**king leg in a fight… broke his leg… like that's harder, yes that's way harder than talk .”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Conor McGregor's statement in the video below (00:25):

Michael Bisping casts doubt over Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has expressed skepticism surrounding recent discussions about Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return fight.

Following his stint as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, McGregor fueled speculation by declaring a fight against Michael Chandler on International Fight Week. However, UFC president Dana White repeatedly shut down these rumors, highlighting the uncertainty around McGregor's comeback.

McGregor has actively discussed a potential return during interviews for his upcoming movie. However, he has maintained that official negotiations with the UFC haven't begun.

On his podcast, Bisping revealed his reservations about McGregor's pronouncements. He acknowledged McGregor's past statements about fighting at 185 pounds and potential retirement, suggesting a wait-and-see approach until a confirmed announcement from the UFC.

He said:

"We have heard this before. He did say he was coming back at 185 pounds against Michael Chandler, and I think at the top of my head, it's been two or three times that he has said this. I guess when we get an announcement from the UFC, that's when it'll feel a little bit more real. To assume that he's lying, he's not talking out of his a**, but he has done this before. He has said that he's retiring before as well many times."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (2:30):