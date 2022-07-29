"Getting ready for a boxing fight is a lot less strenuous" - Michael Bisping believes boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather will be the "perfect comeback" for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's return will be one of the most anticipated in fighting history. After breaking his shin bone in his last fight, he has been taking the necessary time to rehabilitate his injury, and given the length of his recovery time, a whole range of possible comeback opponents have been discussed.

One of the most commonly discussed opponents for McGregor is none other than Floyd Mayweather. The pair already had one bout back in 2017, and a second fight could be on the horizon. Michael Bisping certainly feels it could be the best way for McGregor to get back into the swing of things, as training for a boxing fight would put less strain on McGregor and, more specifically, on his leg.

"For Conor McGregor, it's probably not a bad idea, because coming back and getting ready for a boxing fight is a lot less strenuous than getting ready for a Mixed Martial Arts contest. And of course, I'm talking about the man's leg."

Aside from the stress and damage that McGregor would sustain should he decide to train for an MMA fight again, Bisping also feels the Irishman would stand to make more money in a fight with Mayweather than a return to the UFC.

However, with McGregor bulking up so much during the recovery from his leg injury, it is difficult to imagine what weight class McGregor and Mayweather would agree on.

Conor McGregor pictured back training at his home gym of SBG Ireland

Conor McGregor's social media has recently shown the UFC superstar celebrating on his yacht and making appearances at other parties/events. However, it seems that McGregor made a trip to the place where it all began for him — SBG Ireland — at the beginning of July.

"Gettin a feed at sbg. Thank you lord for this meal."

McGregor was pictured in UFC fight gear at the gym and was likely hoping to gauge exactly where he is in relation to a return to the UFC. Feelings of nostalgia were probably coursing through the veins of 'The Notorious' as he filled his lungs with the air inside SBG Ireland.

Reuniting with faces old and new should have done McGregor nothing but good.

