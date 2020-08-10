The wedding bells are ringing for former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and his long-time partner Dee Devlin. The couple has announced that they are engaged will soon get married.

Conor McGregor took to Instagram over the weekend to announced the news.

“What a birthday, my future wife,” McGregor wrote in the caption for his post on Instagram.

Conor McGregor and Devlin have been together for a long time now. The pair were together even before Conor McGregor signed with the UFC. They have two children together.

Conor McGregor last appeared inside the octagon in the main event of UFC 246 back in January when he violenty TKO'ed Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight scrap. However, on June 6, following the conclusion of UFC 250, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA.

UFC President Dana White recently said the irishman is truly retired despite all the speculations surrounding his imminent return and that he’s not even considering matchups for Conor McGregor at the moment.

“I don’t know if you heard about this, but Conor McGregor is retired,” White told TMZ recently. “I don’t know if you heard about that or not. When I’m doing things right now and running the business, I don’t even think about Conor, Conor is retired. As of right here, now and today, Conor is retired. Until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor. Per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year. If I don’t deliver them three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired.”