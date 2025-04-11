Conor McGregor reveals "interest" in Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett clash, fans react: "No one cares anymore"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 11, 2025 06:14 GMT
conor
Conor McGregor's (left) interest in Michael Chandler (center right) vs. Paddy Pimblett (far right) underwhelms fans [Image Courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA via X/Twitter, and @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

Few fighters draw attention quite like Conor McGregor, who recently took to Instagram to express his interest in the upcoming Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett bout at UFC 314, drawing fan attention. The two men lock horns in a lightweight contest that co-headlines this weekend's pay-per-view.

After months of speculation regarding his next step as a fighter, McGregor shared a brief clip of himself doing some mitt work on Instagram. The clip itself was inconsequential, as the Irishman is no stranger to posting training footage of himself. The caption, however, is what caused fans to react.

"I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend."
McGregor had previously expressed serious interest in an exhibition boxing bout with influencer boxing star Logan Paul. Unfortunately for him, the matchup never took shape. Before that, he claimed to be interested in competing at the BKFC, engaging in a face-off with Jeremy Stephens at BKFC Knucklemania V.

So, it is only natural that a large chunk of fans who popped up in the comment section of his Instagram post did not react to McGregor's tease in a positive manner. After all, it wasn't that long ago that he claimed he'd be putting his fighting career on hold to pursue a career in Irish politics.

One fan expressed their frustration with the uncertainty surrounding McGregor.

"Is he gonna fight or not?"

Another fan, though, simply dismissed him.

"No one cares anymore."

Some asserted their belief that McGregor would never fight again.

"He's not fighting again."

Others, though, were hopeful.

"You taking winner!?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor&#039;s interest in the UFC 314 co-headliner
Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's interest in the UFC 314 co-headliner

The MMA world has been clamoring for McGregor's return since he was first sidelined back in 2021 after injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. But there have been few serious signs of his return.

Conor McGregor withdrew from UFC 303

Conor McGregor was once regarded as a certain opponent for Michael Chandler, who did everything in his power to earn the matchup. Unfortunately, that never came to pass. The closest the pair came to scrapping was UFC 303, but the fight was axed after McGregor had fractured his toe.

The Irishman withdrew from the fight due to injury, and drew widespread mockery and criticism from both fans and fellow fighters alike.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
