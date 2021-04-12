Conor McGregor reveals why he didn't pay the promised donation to Dustin Poirier's charity; The Diamond replies

Conor McGregor has responded to Dustin Poirier after the latter took to social media to claim that McGregor's donation to The Good Fight Foundation never came in.

In response to The Diamond, Conor McGregor wrote that he promised a donation and not a debt. The Irishman added that his team was never informed of the plans for the money, something that McGregor always keeps track of for all his donations.

The former UFC double champion ended his message with a subtle shot at Poirier for choosing to fight McGregor for the third time over the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Here's what Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter in response to Dustin Poirier:

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

It didn't take long for Poirier to respond to Conor McGregor. The former interim UFC lightweight champion wrote that it was never a debt but rather an offer that Poirier's team accepted from McGregor.

Poirier also wrote that McGregor's team never responded to e-mails regarding the process of where the funds would be put to work. The Diamond concluded his tweet with a bold statement, writing that on July 10th, McGregor will taste defeat once again.

Dustin Poirier's response to Conor McGregor's claims:

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are expected to headline UFC 264

Having faced each other once earlier in the year, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to run it back for a highly awaited trilogy fight. The two former UFC lightweight title holders are expected to headline the UFC 264 card on July 10th.

After beating McGregor in January, Poirier tied the score with The Notorious One at 1-1 and will aim to secure the biggest win of his career this July. The winner of McGregor vs. Poirier III is expected to face the winner of the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.