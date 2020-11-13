Conor McGregor claims that his ultimate goal in life is to find inner peace and be happy.

Conor McGregor is the wealthiest mixed martial artist on the planet. The Irishman earned a $100 million pay-day for a solitary fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. His whisky business made profits of over $1 billion, and he has his own clothing line, fitness program, media outlets, and much more.

However, money cannot buy happiness, and the only thing that Conor McGregor really wants to attain is "inner peace."

An experienced campaigner, Conor McGregor, has seen both the blinding heights as well as the crushing downfalls associated with prizefighting. Having experienced all of that, McGregor believes that it is of paramount importance that he sticks to his roots, finds his inner peace and happiness.

In a recent conversation with Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov, McGregor said that he likes being engaged in things with people that he enjoys being with. Conor McGregor said that we are living in constantly changing and adverse times where it is easy to fall prey to negativity.

Diet, training, and rest are necessary to lead a positive life, says Conor McGregor

However, McGregor said that he looks within himself during these times and tries to figure out the minor changes that he can make in his own life to become a better version of himself. McGregor emphasized the importance of things like being on a proper diet, a proper training regimen, ample rest, and staying true to one's roots.

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon after a year-long absence in January 2021. According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion is very close to booking a matchup between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257. White said that while Poirier has signed the contract for the fight, the Irishman is yet to do the same.

However, both McGregor and his coach Jon Kavanagh recently confirmed the upcoming fight against Poirier, so it can be said that an official announcement is coming our way very soon.