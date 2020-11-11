UFC boss Dana White gives an update on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II

UFC President Dana White gave an important update regarding the status of the highly-anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

It was reported Tuesday that the rematch between McGregor and Poirier set for UFC 257 on January 23, 2021 was already a done deal. For weeks, the two had conversed on social media regarding a rematch, at one point even agreeing to hold the bout at a charity event.

White clarified things however, saying that the fight isn't official just yet.

The Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch is inching closer to reality.



Poirier has signed a bout agreement to fight on 1/23.



McGregor, per sources, hasn't yet, however, he verbally agreed last month and is not expected to be a hurdle in making the bout a reality. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 10, 2020

According to ESPN, White said that only Poirier has signed the bout agreement so far. McGregor has yet to put ink to paper, but is not expected to become a cause of delay.

The McGregor-Poirier rematch becomes significantly more interesting, especially given the recent developments in the UFC's lightweight division.

At UFC 254 last October, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the promotion's reigning lightweight king, announced his retirement after defeating challenger Justin Gaethje via second round submission and successfully defending the title.

With the lightweight championship likely up for grabs soon, the division's top contenders are seen as favorites to take over the throne.

Currently, McGregor is the number 4-ranked lightweight contender, while Poirier is at number 2. Their matchup could potentially be billed as a lightweight title eliminator.

Number 1-ranked Justin Gaethje, number 4-ranked Tony Ferguson, and newly-signed former Bellator champion Michael Chandler are also possible contenders for the 155-pound championship.

McGregor vs. Poirier could happen at Fight Island

UFC President Dana White also shared that the Octagon could return to Fight Island as early as January for UFC 257.

Officially known as the du Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fight Island became the UFC's secret weapon for holding events amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the UFC unable to jump from city to city for their events, they instead alternated between Fight Island and the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 254 marked the UFC's final event in Abu Dhabi for 2020.

With the COVID-19 pandemic likely to be a hurdle for the foreseeable future, White said that Fight Island could ultimately host the UFC's first Pay-Per-View offering for 2021.

Dana White provided an update on the Poirier-McGregor rematch, which would currently take place on Fight Island.



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/4iN6LsSOUU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 10, 2020

"Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans," White said of the bout. "There are a ton of if's right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months," White said.