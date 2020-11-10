Conor McGregor's UFC return fight against Dustin Poirier is a 'done deal'

The highly awaited return of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is reportedly set for UFC 257. According to a report from MMA Fighting, the Irishman will be stepping into the Octagon in early 2021 for a highly-anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier.

While the official announcement from the UFC is yet to be made, multiple sources have suggested that McGregor vs. Poirier II is expected to take place on January 23rd at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II could take place in December

After several months of negotiations, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have reportedly agreed to cross paths once again inside the Octagon. It is believed that all parties involved finally agreed to a deal late on Monday night, and the fight is set for early 2021.

While it is likely that the fight will headline the UFC 257 card, Conor McGregor is reportedly still pushing to reschedule the bout to an earlier date. With Amanda Nunes withdrawing herself from the UFC 256 main event against Megan Anderson, McGregor is seemingly hoping to fight on the December 12th card.

It now remains to be seen when the UFC officially announces the fight and if Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II will take place at UFC 256 or UFC 257.

Conor McGregor's highly awaited return to the Octagon; Dustin Poirier looking to extend winning run

The fight will mark Conor McGregor's return to the UFC for the first time since his dominant win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Since dispatching Cowboy at welterweight, McGregor has been vouching for a return fight. However, the UFC has failed to book him in a fight through the course of 2020.

On the other hand, Dustin Poirier is on the back of a dominant win over Dan Hooker. The lightweight pair went back-and-forth in what was billed as one of the best fights of 2020. The bout was even in the discussion for possibly being voted as the Fight of the Year.

Dustin Poirier will go into the bout against Conor McGregor with an aim to avenge his loss against The Notorious One from their days at featherweight.