Conor McGregor reveals why he wants to fight Dustin Poirier 

Conor McGregor confirmed that he wants to fight Dustin Poirier before fighting Manny Pacquiao in the boxing ring. McGregor wants to fight a southpaw (Poirier) before fighting another southpaw Pacquiao next year.

Poirier, who was a guest on the “THE FIGHT” with Teddy Atlas podcast was asked why the Irishman wants to fight him now, before the end of 2020. Poirier replied:

Going back to why I think he wants this fight, it’s because he’s angling to fight Pacquiao. That was in the news. So I don’t know if the UFC wants him to fight one more time before they allow him to fight Pacquiao or if he just wants to get one more this year before starting next year with the Pacquiao fight, but what better way to do it against another southpaw?

I think that might be his mind set. He wants to fight another southpaw before he fights another southpaw. I don’t know what’s going on, but I think that’s what the alignment is.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to confirm Poirier's speculation -

Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation. It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again. Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair.

Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.

It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.

Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair. https://t.co/PnjHb4VP9j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2020

Conor McGregor using Dustin Poirier fight as preparation for a boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have history, the two fighters faced one another in UFC 178 back in 2014 (in the Featherweight division). McGregor won the fight in the first round via TKO, after which Poirier moved up to Lightweight.

Even if they give me $5 billion — even if they give me the UFC — I [would] never do this.”@TeamKhabib won’t give Conor McGregor “good attention” by coaching TUF against him 🚫 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/SVOI2YNCv3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 13, 2020

Advertisement

Poirier has lost just two fights since the loss to McGregor in 2014, winning 10 in the process. His latest loss came at the hands of Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who hinted if Tony Ferguson or McGregor beats Poirier, they could get the next title shot. Another reason for Conor McGregor to call for the fight against the Lafayette native.

Khabib (Nurmagomedov), the current champion, said that if Conor or Tony fights me and wins then he’ll give him another title shot, so that’s in his head too.