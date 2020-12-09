Conor McGregor reveals what he would've said to his younger self

The UFC is set to kick-start 2021 with the return of their biggest superstar in Conor McGregor. The Irishman is set to face Dustin Poirier in a big rematch at UFC 257 and ahead of his big return, the former UFC double champion is doing his bit to hype up his comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Conor McGregor shared a post where he revealed what he would've said to his younger self. And in three simple words, McGregor boldly praised himself by stating that he's the man.

Here is what Conor McGregor posted on Instagram:

Since arriving in the UFC, Conor McGregor went on to establish himself as the promotion's biggest superstar. Starting off at featherweight, the Irishman won the UFC featherweight championship by beating Jose Aldo and eventually became a double champion by winning the UFC lightweight title. On his course to becoming a double champion, McGregor also engaged in two absolute wars against Nate Diaz.

The former UFC two-division champ even transitioned to Boxing and further cemented his place as one of the biggest icons in Combat Sports history. That being said, Conor McGregor has had his fair share of legal issues outside of the Octagon but silenced all his doubters yet again with a thrilling performance at UFC 246 this year.

Conor McGregor's return in 2021

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon in 2021, as he is set for a rematch against Dustin Poirier. The former lightweight title-holders first faced off way back in the early days of their careers when they competed at 145 pounds. On that occasion, McGregor quite easily dispatched The Diamond but since then, Poirier has developed himself into one of the best fighters to have ever stepped foot in the UFC.

The rematch will headline the first UFC pay-per-view of the new year, UFC 257, and is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi at the UFC Fight Island. The fight is definitely going to be one of the biggest showdowns of 2021.