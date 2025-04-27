Conor McGregor's ally, Belal Muhammad, and others react as Anthony Smith gets wrecked in retirement fight 

Anthony Smith's retirement fight against Zhang Mingyang is officially in the books, and the bout has drawn reactions from fellow fighters as well as fight fans, including Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis and reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.
Mingyang spoiled 'Lionheart's' retirement party as he secured a TKO victory in the first-round of their light-heavyweight co-headliner at UFC Kansas City. During the fight, he delivered a devastating blow that inflicted a cut on Smith's face, forcing him to shoot for a takedown. 'Mountain Tiger' was able to defend the takedown attempt, and in turn, inflicted damaging ground-and-pound strikes to a bloodied Smith, which prompted the referee to intervene and stop the fight.
In the aftermath of the bout, many big personalities shared their reactions to the fight. Danis shared a post on X, where he slammed the 36-year-old for retiring in "a puddle of his own blood." He said:
"Retired in a puddle of his own blood, giving up like he does every fight. I officially revoke the 'Lionheart' nickname for Anthony Smith. He literally has the heart of a poodle."
Muhammad joined the discussion, as he shared a post on X where he appeared to be critical of 'Lionheart'. He said:
"Why they put the spotlight on that guy?"
Social media content creator Nina-Marie Daniele paid tribute to Smith on X, wishing him a happy retirement. She said:
"Beautiful tribute! Enjoy your retirement Anthony Smith. Thank you for all the memories!"
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took to X to highlight a statement made by the 36-year-old in his post-fight speech.
"I did that sh*t! Anthony Smith"