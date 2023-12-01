Conor McGregor's children: All you need to know about the former UFC champion's beloved family

Conor McGregor recently welcomed a new baby to his family this week, becoming a father to a fourth child.

Whilst the Irishman has faced some critics for his inactivity over recent years, it's clear that the former UFC double champ has been focused on being a father and spending time with his family.

The Irishman took to social media to announce the arrival of his fourth child, a boy, and confirmed that both his partner and the baby were healthy and happy. He shared:

"Skin to skin🥰🙏, another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ❤️"

Expand Tweet

The new addition to the family means Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin now have three sons and one daughter.

The eldest is Conor McGregor Jr., who was born on May 6 2017. He also looks set to follow in his fathers footsteps into the world of MMA as 'The Notorious' regularly posts clips of the six-year-old hitting pads.

Their second child, a daughter name Croia, was born in January 2019. She was then followed by another son, Rian, whom they welcomed to the world in May 2021.

The latest addition to the family has yet to have his name revealed to the public, although it's expected to once again have Irish roots.

Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor being investigated by Irish police

Conor McGregor is currently the subject of a police probe, after being accused of inciting violence with his social media posts regarding the recent Dublin riots.

The Irishman has been extremely critical of the Irish government in recent weeks for their handling of situations, most recently expressing his support for the protests in the wake of the latest mass stabbing incident.

It was then revealed that McGregor was being investigated by police about his posts on social media, which Michael Bisping has heavily criticised. According to 'The Count', who was speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Notorious' is only being targeted due to his celebrity status. He said:

"Why is he being prosecuted or investigated? Because he's got a large following and that's essentially what I think this is because other people that are responding in the tweets that share the same sentiment, surely, they are guilty of the same alleged crime or offense [as] McGregor is, but they're not being investigated by the police. Ultimately, what I'm saying is because he's got a large platform and he's influential, they have a problem with this."

Catch Bisping's comments here (51:00):