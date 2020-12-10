Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh doesn't approve of Claressa Shields' message to MMA fans

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has taken to his official social media account to express his disapproval of Claressa Shields’ message to MMA fans.

Taking to Twitter, world-renowned MMA coach John Kavanagh responded to a tweet regarding Claressa Shields’ recent statements about the MMA community.

Kavanagh, who has coached several elite MMA fighters such as UFC megastar Conor McGregor and Gunnar Nelson, noted that Shields’ recent comments are a surefire way of getting the fans to dislike her.

Claressa Shields says MMA fans need to bow down, kiss her feet, and throw rose petals; Conor McGregor’s coach disagrees

Claressa Shields is expected to make her professional MMA debut in 2021. Given the fact that she’s been a three-division professional boxing champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing, the combat sports world is highly intrigued by how she’ll fare in the sport of MMA.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, professional boxing star and newly signed PFL (Professional Fighters League) MMA fighter Claressa Shields opened up on her transition from boxing to MMA. Shields stated:

“MMA fans need to bow down and kiss my feet and throw rose petals because I’m actually making the transition…I’m not just saying it. I’m actually doing it. So give me my props. Never say that Claressa Shields is scared of nobody.”

Additionally, Claressa Shields suggested that she transitioned from amateur to professional boxing because the latter scared her. Shields noted that she pursued her dreams despite the fact that they scared her, and thus became the ‘greatest woman of all time’ in boxing.

Shields emphasized that she’s now doing a similar thing by transitioning from professional boxing to the sport of MMA, suggesting that she will become the greatest woman of all time in MMA as well.

On that note, Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has seemingly disapproved of Claressa Shields’ comments about how she wants MMA fans to bow down, kiss her feet, and throw rose petals.

John Kavanagh sent out a tweet in response to another tweet that contained Claressa Shields’ quotes. Kavanagh’s tweet read as follows:

“I'll take 'how to make sure fans dislike me' for $500”

i'll take 'how to make sure fans dislike me' for $500 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 8, 2020

I think people have to actually hear me say this. Because if you read it, it comes off wrong. Just being honest. I said this in an way of me being a conqueror and not me being jerk. But yeah people will run with this anyway lol https://t.co/vFjEbxZhoA — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 9, 2020

As noted in her tweet above, Claressa Shields has addressed her comments and clarified that she's just being honest about her views on her transition to MMA.

Claressa Shields and Conor McGregor both possess brilliant trash-talking and self-promotion skills

Following Claressa Shields’ statements and John Kavanagh’s tweet, many in the MMA community have pointed out that Shields could be making the controversial statements simply to promote herself.

Conor McGregor, coach John Kavanagh’s star pupil, utilized similar tactics in the early stages of his MMA career – making statements that were considered by some to be controversial.

In fact, McGregor continues making such statements from time to time. They serve to draw mixed reactions from the combat sports world, but help him promote his brand in the fight business and mainstream pop culture.

Could Claressa Shields be following in Conor McGregor’s footsteps of self-promotion? Do you see Claressa Shields scaling great heights of success in MMA like Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments.