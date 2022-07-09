Conor McGregor's coach questions whether Elon Musk ever really "intended" to buy Twitter 

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh has questioned whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk ever really "intended" to buy Twitter or just wanted to prove a point instead.

Kavanagh believes Musk may have intended to highlight that the social media platform is only used religiously by "a very narrow specific segment of society."

"Curious if @elonmusk ever intended to buy @Twitter or just to highlight that it is mostly an echo chamber for a very narrow specific segment of society. Although fun and often times informative, remember it's only a tiny percentage of people on it. I doubt your uncle cares."

Kavanagh's tweet comes after Musk recently announced his decision to pull out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The 51-year-old has claimed that Twitter breached certain provisions of the merger by failing to produce information on the currently existing spam accounts on the platform.

In response, the Twitter brass has claimed that they plan on taking legal action to enforce the merger agreement with Musk.

Conor McGregor claims SBG Ireland is "most successful martial arts gym financially of all time"

Conor McGregor seems to be closing in on a potential return to the octagon. The Irishman has returned to the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin and it looks like he's now cleared to start MMA training. McGregor has been on the sidelines since breaking his leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last year.

In a recent social media post, the Irishman bragged about SBG Ireland. According to the former two-division UFC champion, the gym, headed by John Kavanagh, is the "most successful martial arts gym financially of all time."

A proud member of the gym, Conor McGregor said that the SBG team has evolved over the years but remains the same in terms of its core values.

He wrote:

"Great to be back on the mats of @sbgireland. The most successful martial arts gym financially of all time! Number 1 baby, we all done it. Real work only is the motto. This is my home and always will be wherever it is on this planet. It has many branch offs in Ireland from my former training partners that I began with all doing extremely well. As well as many branches around the world. This one is where it all started in Ireland. It’s great rocking around it now, new potential sparring partners all over the shop, just happy heads from all over the world but know their place respectfully, you are there to work or do not be there. it has changed but it is still the same!"

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon by the end of the year or early next year.

