Conor McGregor's coach says Dillon Danis 'has a room' in Dublin if he wants to train for rumored UFC signing 

Conor McGregor's coach has invited Dillon Danis to train in Dublin if he wants to prepare for his rumored UFC debut.

Danis has managed to stay in the news for the past few months. 'El Jefe' was seen in action against Logan Paul back in October and put on a rather disappointing performance inside the squared circle. Days after his boxing matchup, he was released from Bellator MMA.

Since then, Dillon Danis has been urging the UFC to sign him. While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, there have been rumors of him potentially being signed by the leading MMA promotion. Interestingly, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh is seemingly open to helping Danis train for his rumoured UFC debut.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, John Kavanagh and Helwani spoke about how Danis does not have a head coach at the moment. Responding to this, Kavanagh suggested that he could come to Dublin to train and stated:

"Last night, hanging out with him I said, 'You have your room'... He can take it anytime he wants."

Take a look at the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis blasts former BJJ coach for being a 'hypocrite'

Dillon Danis recently launched a stinging critique of his former Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, Marcelo Garcia.

Garcia is a Brazilian submission grappler and a highly decorated 4th-degree black belt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. He has long been regarded as one of the world's best grapplers.

In a recently posted tweet, Danis called Marcelo Garcia a hypocrite. He recalled the time when he was banned from the gym for liking the Diaz brothers and how Garcia has now invited Nate Diaz into his gym for a seminar. He said:

"The biggest hypocrite in the world is a man I once looked up to like a dad, Marcelo Garcia. He banned me from the gym because, as a kid at dinner, I said I liked the Diaz brothers’ style. He suspended me for months, but now he has brought him into his gym for a seminar. It’s funny how life works. The real ones never get the respect they deserve. I would have taken a bullet for that man, but now he’s contradicted himself, and that hurts."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates