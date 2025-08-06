Conor McGregor's former ally Artem Lobov claims Irishman "didn't train at all" for Khabib Nurmagomedov fight: "He was in a party mindset"

Conor McGregor's former teammate, Artem Lobov, recently disclosed that the Irishman did not train adequately for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by fourth-round submission in their highly publicized grudge match at UFC 229, which is considered one of the biggest fights in the sport's history. Although the stakes for the fight were high, Lobov, during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, revealed that McGregor approached the training camp with a &quot;party mindset&quot;.He also expressed confidence that if McGregor returns to competition in top form, a potential fight against him could bring Nurmagomedov out of retirement:&quot;I would love to see Conor come back because I feel that if he was at 100% we would be able to bring Khabib back as well... He would just need one fight, knock the guy out, and then the whole world will be talking to Khabib and getting him to come back. I know that fight bothers Conor because he didn't train at all for that fight.&quot;He added:&quot;Twice a week he was training for Khabib... He was in the wrong mindset. He was in a party mindset. When I saw the fight, I was like, oh my God, if only you trained 4 times a week you probably would have beaten him. Imagine the Conor that fought the Eddie Alvarez, you know. That's what I want to see.&quot;Check out Artem Lobov's comments below (2:26):Artem Lobov points out a stark difference in Conor McGregor's fighting mindsetConor McGregor often prided himself on competing in scheduled fights regardless of injuries or last-minute opponent changes. However, that approach shifted when the Irishman pulled out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler due to a toe injury.In the aforementioned episode on The Ariel Helwani Show, Artem Lobov recounted an incident from 2015 when McGregor faced Chad Mendes at UFC 189, despite having injured both knees:&quot;When he fought [Chad] Mendes for the [interim featherweight] title, he messed up his knee while training with Rory MacDonald. I was there in Canada when it happened. Conor took him down and Rory [used] a 'scscissor sweep, [injuring] his knee... The crack was so loud...&quot; [0:55]He added:&quot;We couldn't even train for the camp. He was doing rehab the whole time. In the documentary, they showed when his knee went, that's actually the second knee, that's actually the good knee that went... So now, he was on no legs.&quot;At the time, McGregor was initially scheduled to face Jose Aldo for the undisputed featherweight title. However, Aldo was forced to pull out due to a rib injury and was replaced by Mendes, a wrestler with a significantly different fighting style from Aldo.Lobov emphasized that despite being unable to grapple due to knee injuries, McGregor accepted the fight and defeated the Team Alpha Male standout to win the title, in stark contrast to his pulling out of UFC 303 due to a toe injury.