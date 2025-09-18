Conor McGregor's former ally Artem Lobov issues unfiltered reaction to the Irishman dropping out of Irish presidential race

Conor McGregor's former teammate and close ally, Artem Lobov, shared his thoughts on McGregor's decision to withdraw from the presidential race in Ireland.In recent years, Lobov has maintained that McGregor is no longer the disciplined and motivated individual he was during his rise to stardom and competitive success in the UFC. In a recent conversation with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Lobov expressed support for McGregor's decision, stating:&quot;I support he decision because I don't think Conor is in the right mindset to run for the president. He has to get his ducks in a row first. He pulled out even from the [UFC 303] press conference, that's not Conor. I know Conor that showed up for the interim [title fight at UFC 189] with no legs... He was completely unable to walk and he still showed up.&quot;He added:&quot;That's the Conor I know and that's the Conor people believe will make a good president... and would address all the issues that need to be addressed right now in Ireland. However, I don't think he's in the right mind frame right now to run for the president. There's a lot of things that he needs to fix before he takes on such an important role. So I see it as a good thing that he dropped out.&quot;Check out Artem Lobov's comments below (0:40):For context, McGregor had taken a keen interest in political matters in Ireland and raised concerns about several controversial socio-economic issues. This culminated in his announcement that he would transition into politics.Under Irish law, a presidential candidate must be nominated by either 20 members of parliament or four local councils. Reports suggest that McGregor was actively seeking support but was unable to secure the necessary nominations.While he was expected to address several local councils to gain support, media outlets reported that the likelihood of obtaining the required numbers was low.Artem Lobov on Conor McGregor's meeting with Vladimir Putin - &quot;We had all those kinds of future aspirations&quot;Conor McGregor famously met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow. There were various opinions about the purpose of this meeting, but Artem Lobov indicated that it was motivated by McGregor's political aspirations.During the aforementioned interview with Damon Martin, Lobov said:&quot;Running for the president is something we have spoken all the way back. One of the reasons for me to arrange a meeting with President Vladimir Putin for Conor was that we had all those kinds of future aspirations. Running for president, establish some contacts in the political world. And then, obviously, Vladimir Putin is one of the main figures in politics worldwide. So, we always spoke about that.&quot; [0:05]McGregor has not publicly commented on Lobov's statements regarding his political ambitions.In his announcement about withdrawing from the presidential race, McGregor mentioned that he made the decision after &quot;careful reflection and consultation with his family.&quot; However, the message implied that this was not the end of his political ambitions.