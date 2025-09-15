"This was not an easy decision" - Conor McGregor drops bombshell, withdraws from Ireland presidential race after family discussions

In a bombshell for both the MMA world and Irish politics, UFC star Conor McGregor has withdrawn from the Irish presidential race after months of campaigning and efforts to legitimize his candidacy.

Ad

Earlier today, in a lengthy post on X, the former UFC two-division champion broke the news, revealing that he had decided to "withdraw" from the elections after a deliberate discussion with his family.

However, in his message lambasting the country's presidential election, calling it undemocratic, 'The Notorious' guaranteed that this was merely the beginning of his political journey, and he'd return to compete in a future election:

"Following careful reflection and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time. While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

McGregor added:

"My first venture into politics, and although I have chosen to withdraw this round, meaningful progress has been made. I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election... This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey... I will continue to serve my people on the global stage, lobbying for Ireland’s best interests socially and economically, of that there is no doubt."

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Muintir na hÉireann, a chairde Ghaeil, I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann. I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country. I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage

Ad

What is Conor McGregor's issue with the Irish presidential elections

The biggest hurdle for Conor McGregor's bid for the Irish presidential chair was legitimizing his candidacy.

To be nominated for Uachtaráin na hÉireann [Irish Presidency], a candidate needs the backing of at least 20 of 234 members of the Oireachtas (Irish members of parliament) or of four of the 31 local county or city councillors. McGregor feels that such a criterion prevents independent candidates from entering the elections

Ad

The MMA mega star had to earn the stipulated backing before Sept. 24 if he were to compete in the elections.

Struggling to meet this criterion, McGregor even went so far as to urge his countrymen to pressure their local representatives on his behalf. In a last-ditch effort, the fighter also made bold proclamations, vowing not to pass any bill without public consent if he were to be president, a practice largely unheard of in legislative practice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.