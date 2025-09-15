"This was not an easy decision" - Conor McGregor drops bombshell, withdraws from Ireland presidential race after family discussions

In a bombshell for both the MMA world and Irish politics, UFC star Conor McGregor has withdrawn from the Irish presidential race after months of campaigning and efforts to legitimize his candidacy.
Earlier today, in a lengthy post on X, the former UFC two-division champion broke the news, revealing that he had decided to "withdraw" from the elections after a deliberate discussion with his family.
However, in his message lambasting the country's presidential election, calling it undemocratic, 'The Notorious' guaranteed that this was merely the beginning of his political journey, and he'd return to compete in a future election:
"Following careful reflection and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time. While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here."
McGregor added:
"My first venture into politics, and although I have chosen to withdraw this round, meaningful progress has been made. I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election... This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey... I will continue to serve my people on the global stage, lobbying for Ireland’s best interests socially and economically, of that there is no doubt."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:
What is Conor McGregor's issue with the Irish presidential elections
The biggest hurdle for Conor McGregor's bid for the Irish presidential chair was legitimizing his candidacy.
To be nominated for Uachtaráin na hÉireann [Irish Presidency], a candidate needs the backing of at least 20 of 234 members of the Oireachtas (Irish members of parliament) or of four of the 31 local county or city councillors. McGregor feels that such a criterion prevents independent candidates from entering the elections
The MMA mega star had to earn the stipulated backing before Sept. 24 if he were to compete in the elections.
Struggling to meet this criterion, McGregor even went so far as to urge his countrymen to pressure their local representatives on his behalf. In a last-ditch effort, the fighter also made bold proclamations, vowing not to pass any bill without public consent if he were to be president, a practice largely unheard of in legislative practice.