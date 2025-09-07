Conor McGregor's big promises to the Irish people amid waning hopes to get his presidential run off the ground have one UFC Hall of Famer concerned.

For context, 'The Notorious's' presidential ambitions have hit a major hurdle. He needs the backing of at least 20 of 234 members of the Oireachtas (Irish members of parliament) or that of four of the 31 local county or city councillors by Sept. 24 to be nominated.

Earlier this week, the former UFC two-division champion took to social media to urge the Irish citizens to move their local representatives to nominate him for candidacy.

However, what caught Chael Sonnen's eye was a particular line in McGregor's description for his video message, where he seemingly promised not to sign any new bills without the general public's consent.

The former three-time UFC title challenger believes such a promise was a "big mistake" on McGregor's part:

"It's a big mistake in politics, it's a big mistake to think that the people are paying attention. It is a big mistake to think that we live in a democracy... If Conor is going to continue this message... the idea that I won't pass along, until I pass it back to the people. [It] is a mistake that I see a number of hack politicians make as a way of showing I'm one of you."

Sonnen added:

"If you're going to be the president, you've got to be the boss... This is not going to be a group thought. The one time we're going to do group thought is in the vote... It's not a matter of I'm going to pass the bills after I run it past you. I'm asking you to hire me to use my judgment and figure out what is best for you."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor below (3:03):

Conor McGregor reacts to UFC White House moving to a new date

Ever since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the UFC White House card as part of the America250 celebrations, Conor McGregor has been intent on making his long-awaited MMA return on the historic day.

While the event was initially targeted for the 4th of July, a recent report by the Wall Street Journal suggests that it has now been moved to June. Reacting to the new development, 'The Notorious' took to X, reaffirming his return plans:

"MCGREGOR’S RETURN!"

