"WE ARE SO BACK" - Fans react to Dana White confirming "White House fight is on" after successful meeting in Washington, D.C. 

UFC CEO Dana White’s trip to Washington turned into one of the biggest announcements in UFC history. He confirmed that the long-discussed White House fight card is locked in for July 4, 2026, as part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations.The idea, first floated by President Donald Trump last month, will now move forward after Thursday’s successful meeting. White shared the update on social media, telling fans the deal was finalized and details would follow soon. He said:&quot;It was a great day. I'm about to take off here from Washington, D.C... The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple of weeks. We got it done today.&quot;Check out Dana White's comments below:Several fans took to X to react to ufc-white-house-event-america250-celebrations-next-year-i-m-flying-end-month&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt;White's announcement, where one fan wrote:&quot;WE ARE SO BACK.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Jon Jones about to start typing.&quot;&quot;Holy shit. Let’s go. What a time to be alive, boys.&quot;&quot;It's going to be iconic.&quot;&quot;The UFC at the White House will be epic.&quot;&quot;That's wild! A UFC fight at the White House? Talk about a historic event!&quot;&quot;That sounds wild! A UFC fight at the White House? Count me in for the excitement!&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dana White announcing the UFC White House event is in the works. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS and @MarioNawfal on X]When Dana White compared the UFC White House fight to UFC 306 at the SphereDana White was asked to weigh the White House event against UFC 306 at the Sphere during a recent press conference. He admitted the challenges were on another level.The Las Vegas card last September pushed boundaries in production, but the South Lawn presents its own problems. The Octagon’s 25,000-pound weight raises concerns, and Washington’s unpredictable July weather adds another layer.Speaking to the reporters about the challenges after Dana White's Contender Series, White said:&quot;This is a different challenge. I want to do it on the south lawn, and they have some weight issues. The octagon is 25,000 lbs, so it's going to be incredibly challenging. And then the weather, which I hate and said I would never do again after Abu Dhabi. I don't give a sh*t if it snows, we're going to be out on that south lawn.&quot;