  • Dana White reveals major hurdle the octagon presents for UFC White House event: "Some weight issues" 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:05 GMT
Dana White talks hurdles to stage potential UFC White House card. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dana White’s efforts to shape United States President Donald Trump's vision of staging a UFC card at the White House have run into a surprising problem. The size and weight of the octagon may be too much for the South Lawn to handle.

The UFC CEO confirmed he will travel to Washington, D.C., later this month to meet with officials and review renderings for the proposed Independence Day 2026 event. The promotion’s new broadcast deal with CBS and Paramount+ has only added to the scale of the plan, but the logistics are proving difficult.

The octagon itself weighs around 25,000 pounds, which raises concerns about whether the lawn can support the structure. White also admitted that the weather could become a factor after past challenges with outdoor shows.

According to a report by the Independent, White said:

"This is a different challenge in that I want to do it on the South Lawn, and they have some weight issues. The octagon is 25,000 pounds, so it’s going to be incredibly challenging. Then the weather, which I hate and said I would never do again after Abu Dhabi. I don’t give a sh*t if it snows, we’re going to be out on that South Lawn.”
He added:

"I’m flying out there at the end of this month, the 28th, going to meet with him, show them all the renderings and the plans, see what he wants to do and doesn’t want to do, and then we’ll start from there."

Jon Jones optimistic about participating in White House event despite Dana White's comments

Jon Jones remains hopeful about featuring on the proposed UFC card at the White House despite Dana White publicly downplaying the chances. The former two-division champion recently retired and vacated his heavyweight title, allowing Tom Aspinall to become the undisputed champion.

However, Jones quickly re-entered the UFC drug testing pool once discussions of a historic White House event began. While White has cited trust issues and past controversies as reasons for hesitation, Jones continues to push for inclusion.

He took to X to react to White’s steep odds of the American fighter not making the card, writing:

"Sometimes in life, we're not going to reach everything we set out to do, and that's OK. But I like my chances... after all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon 'Bones' Jones in the first place."
Check out Jon Jones' X post below:

Abhishek Nambiar

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
