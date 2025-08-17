Dana White crushes Jon Jones' UFC White House dream once again: "It's a billion to one"

Dana White reportedly dismissed the idea of Jon Jones competing on the UFC White House card. The promotion's CEO stated that the chances of the MMA icon making an appearance are extremely slim.Ever since POTUS Donald Trump suggested the idea of organizing a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 4 next year, many MMA personalities voiced their desire to feature on the potential card. That included Jones, who resorted to social media and expressed his wish to fight at UFC White House, citing his admiration for Trump.However, White isn't convinced by Jones' octagon return, as he announced his retirement in June after seemingly avoiding a heavyweight title unification bout with then-interim champion Tom Aspinall for a long time. At the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, the 56-year-old stated that he cannot risk putting Jones on such a high-profile event.During the post-fight presser of UFC 319, which took place on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, White once again ruled out 'Bones's' participation, saying:''I would not bet on [Jones]. If I had to make odds, it's a billion to one, that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.''Check out Dana White's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):Like Jones, another MMA legend Conor McGregor, has been vocal about participating at UFC White House. In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White leaned towards the possibility of the Irishman competing in comparison to Jones, saying:&quot;I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever [pulled out of a fight] unless he is seriously injured. This guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.&quot;Notably, Aspinall also took a dig at Jones' ambitions to compete on the historic card, as the American previously hinted at a potential matchup with the Brit.