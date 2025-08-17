  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dana White crushes Jon Jones' UFC White House dream once again: "It's a billion to one"

Dana White crushes Jon Jones' UFC White House dream once again: "It's a billion to one"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Aug 17, 2025 06:48 GMT
Dana White (right) talks about Jon Jones
Dana White (right) talks about Jon Jones' (left) possible appearance at UFC White House. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dana White reportedly dismissed the idea of Jon Jones competing on the UFC White House card. The promotion's CEO stated that the chances of the MMA icon making an appearance are extremely slim.

Ad

Ever since POTUS Donald Trump suggested the idea of organizing a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 4 next year, many MMA personalities voiced their desire to feature on the potential card. That included Jones, who resorted to social media and expressed his wish to fight at UFC White House, citing his admiration for Trump.

However, White isn't convinced by Jones' octagon return, as he announced his retirement in June after seemingly avoiding a heavyweight title unification bout with then-interim champion Tom Aspinall for a long time. At the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, the 56-year-old stated that he cannot risk putting Jones on such a high-profile event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the post-fight presser of UFC 319, which took place on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, White once again ruled out 'Bones's' participation, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''I would not bet on [Jones]. If I had to make odds, it's a billion to one, that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.''

Check out Dana White's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):

Ad
Ad

Like Jones, another MMA legend Conor McGregor, has been vocal about participating at UFC White House. In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White leaned towards the possibility of the Irishman competing in comparison to Jones, saying:

"I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever [pulled out of a fight] unless he is seriously injured. This guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about."

Notably, Aspinall also took a dig at Jones' ambitions to compete on the historic card, as the American previously hinted at a potential matchup with the Brit.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications