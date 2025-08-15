"I trust Conor" - Dana White gets 100% real about Conor McGregor or Jon Jones potentially headlining UFC White House event 

Conor McGregor wants to be part of one of the most unique events in UFC history. Plans for a July 4, 2026, card at the White House are gaining momentum after President Donald Trump floated the idea during the summer.McGregor and fellow former two-division champion Jon Jones have both shown interest in taking part in the milestone event for the USA’s 250th birthday. McGregor has not fought in over four years and withdrew from UFC 303 against Michael Chandler due to a toe injury.Jones retired in June after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, but claims that he returned to the drug testing pool weeks later. UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that he trusts McGregor’s reliability if he is healthy.Speaking during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White said:&quot;I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever [pulled out of a fight] unless he is seriously injured. This guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.&quot;Check out Dana White's comments below:Kayla Harrison, the UFC’s lone American champion after beating Julianna Pena at UFC 316, is also a strong candidate for the White House card. A potential super-fight with Amanda Nunes is already drawing interest.Meanwhile, McGregor has already submitted his first drug test to keep himself cleared for competition when the card falls into place.Conor McGregor remains on UFC roster and clears first drug test amid comeback talkThe internet was recently ripe with rumors that Conor McGregor has been removed from the UFC roster. However, those claims have since been put to rest. The former two-division champion remains under contract and has already completed multiple drug tests.McGregor confirmed he passed his first official test as he continues to prepare for a potential return. His comeback plans have faced repeated delays, including a broken toe in 2024 and ongoing legal matters. MMA reporter Ariel Helwani took to X to clear the air, writing:&quot;Conor McGregor HAS NOT parted ways with the UFC. Both @TheNotoriousMMA and his team confirmed this to me. He also confirmed he is back in the pool, has submitted tests and all have come back clean. “It’s all systems a go,” he said.&quot;