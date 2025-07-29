Jon Jones offered spectacular UFC White House alternative against Fedor Emelianenko

While Jon Jones eagerly waits to claim the headlining spot on the highly anticipated UFC White House card, he has now been pitched an enticing alternative involving Fedor Emelianenko and another monumental venue.'Bones' made a U-turn on his MMA retirement and got back in the testing pool as Donald Trump revealed plans to hold a UFC event on the White House lawn as part of the America250 celebrations.However, given that Jones reportedly backed out of an agreed-upon fight with Tom Aspinall in favor of retirement, Dana White seems hesitant to trust him with the headlining spot of such a historic event.That brings us to this past weekend, when Jones served as the guest of honor for an IBA Bare Knuckle boxing event in Russia. There, the promotion's director, Albert Khachaturov, extended a bold offer, a fight at the Red Square, the heart of Russia, if the White House plan fails to materialize:&quot;If that's [UFC White House] not happening, I've got an alternative for you, Red Square, would you like it to happen in the Red Square?&quot;Jones, however, was quick to shoot down the offer, informing Khachaturov that he was contractually bound to the UFC. The IBA chief further pressed if the fighter would be willing to face heavyweight legend Emelianenko at the Red Square if Dana White signed off on it.The former UFC two-division champion once more declined, citing he wouldn't want to fight someone who looked up to while coming up in the sport:&quot;No one wants to see Fedor and I fight. I don't want to fight Fedor. I absolutely love Fedor. He's been one of my big idols for a very long time.&quot;Check out Albert Khachaturov and Jon Jones' conversation below:When Jon Jones geeked out over meeting Fedor EmelianenkoFedor Emelianenko is one of Jon Jones' idols, and the former UFC heavyweight champion was completely in awe when he met 'The Last Emperor' at the PFL vs. Bellator event last year.When the pair met at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh for the MMA event, 'Bones' rushed to hug the heavyweight legend before telling him that he was his favorite fighter of all time:&quot;I love you, Fedor. You're my favourite always, forever. Always, always, you and Alexander [Emelianenko]. Tell your brother I said hello.&quot;Check out Jon Jones' interaction with Fedor Emelianenko below:Emelianenko is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA heavyweights of all time. While he never fought in the UFC, the 48-year-old holds wins against prominent names like Quinton Jackson, Chael Sonnen, and Frank Mir, among others.