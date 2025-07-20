Dana White pours cold water on Jon Jones' UFC White House dreams

UFC head honcho Dana White weighed in on Jon Jones' chances to fight at the potential White House card. White does not want to risk things going wrong at a historic card like this.

Jones announced his retirement from the sport a few weeks back, vacating his heavyweight title and snubbing the fight against Tom Aspinall. However, he recently stated that he is re-entering the testing pool and making a comeback to the sport after U.S. President Donald Trump teased a potential UFC event at the White House next year.

'Bones' appears to be eager to participate in the White House event. However, White does not seem to agree with his ideas. The UFC CEO addressed the media at the UFC 318 post-fight presser, stating that he does not want to risk featuring Jones on such a card, likely due to Jones' history of being unreliable, particularly in relation to the saga surrounding his failed matchup with Aspinall.

"It's not even about him winning the belt. I mean, you know how I felt about him. I just can't risk putting him in big position, in a big spot, and have something go wrong. Especially the White House card."

Jones was expected to unify the heavyweight titles against the then-interim champion, but his repeated refusals caused major delays. The situation not only stalled Aspinall’s momentum but also held up the entire heavyweight division for an extended period. The Englishman was eventually crowned the undisputed champion after Jones announced his retirement.

Check out Dana White's comments about Jon Jones below (8:05):

