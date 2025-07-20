  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Dana White pours cold water on Jon Jones' UFC White House dreams

Dana White pours cold water on Jon Jones' UFC White House dreams

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:03 GMT
Dana White (left) weighs in on Jon Jones potentially fighting at the White House. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White (left) weighs in on Jon Jones potentially fighting at the White House. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC head honcho Dana White weighed in on Jon Jones' chances to fight at the potential White House card. White does not want to risk things going wrong at a historic card like this.

Ad

Jones announced his retirement from the sport a few weeks back, vacating his heavyweight title and snubbing the fight against Tom Aspinall. However, he recently stated that he is re-entering the testing pool and making a comeback to the sport after U.S. President Donald Trump teased a potential UFC event at the White House next year.

'Bones' appears to be eager to participate in the White House event. However, White does not seem to agree with his ideas. The UFC CEO addressed the media at the UFC 318 post-fight presser, stating that he does not want to risk featuring Jones on such a card, likely due to Jones' history of being unreliable, particularly in relation to the saga surrounding his failed matchup with Aspinall.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's not even about him winning the belt. I mean, you know how I felt about him. I just can't risk putting him in big position, in a big spot, and have something go wrong. Especially the White House card."

Jones was expected to unify the heavyweight titles against the then-interim champion, but his repeated refusals caused major delays. The situation not only stalled Aspinall’s momentum but also held up the entire heavyweight division for an extended period. The Englishman was eventually crowned the undisputed champion after Jones announced his retirement.

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments about Jon Jones below (8:05):

youtube-cover
About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications