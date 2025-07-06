Tom Aspinall disputes narratives that Jon Jones stole his "prime": "I'm still just 32"

Many in the MMA world believe the UFC heavyweight title drama involving former champion Jon Jones has cost Tom Aspinall valuable time during his prime. The Englishman, however, doesn't see it that way.

Ad

Regrettably, Aspinall has had a rather inactive streak over the last year and a half, to no fault of his own.

While the 32-year-old captured the interim strap in November 2023, by defeating Sergei Pavlovich, he was also forced to defend it once in 2024, as undisputed champion Jones pursued a fight against the consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic.

Bizarrely, however, even after a successful outing against Miocic, 'Bones' wasn't ready for a unification bout against the hard-hitting Brit, leading to many months of uncertainties, culminating in Jones' retirement earlier this June.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With this, Aspinall was elevated to a full-time champion, enabling him to finally move on with his career.

During a recent interview with Alan Dawson of Combat X, the Manchester resident was quizzed on whether he felt like the former champion robbed him of valuable months from his prime.

Aspinall, who seems to have kept a positive attitude throughout this grueling odyssey, said:

"It's not all been bad, because to be honest, I don't feel like I'm in my prime yet. I still feel like I've still got some work to do before I get there, and I'm getting older and developing more as a fighter and as a person. So, still feel like I will prime at mid-30s to be honest. I'm still just 32."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (2:55):

Ad

Tom Aspinall promises fans an active heavyweight champion following Jon Jones drama

Jon Jones is the second-longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion, only behind the legendary Cain Velasquez. However, he has had just one title defense, a glaring letdown that Tom Aspinall has vowed not to repeat during his reign.

As Dana White announced Jones' retirement from the promotion and elevated him to a full-time champion following UFC Baku, Aspinall quickly took to Instagram, noting:

Ad

"For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going. An active Undisputed Champion."

Ad

In a subsequent interview with One on One, he revealed that he hopes to make three to four title defences over the next 12 months.

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (7:06):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.