Doctor explains how Jon Jones' vicious kick shut Stipe Miocic's body down by dropping heart rate: "The pain must've been horrible"

A doctor has explained how the body kick by Jon Jones to Stipe Miocic led to the latter's TKO loss at UFC 309. The individual emphasized that Miocic's nervous system was shut down by Jones' powerful kick.

Jones put his heavyweight title on the line against Miocic in the main event of UFC 309, which took place this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden. He demonstrated his range of skills by holding Miocic at bay with a combination of leg attacks, body kicks, and hurtful jabs.

Things went from bad to worse for the former champion in the third round when Jones landed a devastating spinning back kick to the body that caused Miocic to take a knee. The reigning champion continued with his ground-and-pound attacks, forcing referee Herb Dean to intervene and end the fight.

Trending

Following the fight, Dr. David Abbasi, who regularly discusses the injuries sustained by UFC fighters, took to X to offer his interpretation of Jones' body kick, saying:

''Look how much that foot is digging into the body, into the ribs, and the underlying organs on the other side of the body would be the liver on the right side, this would be Stipe's left side. So we're talking about the organs like the spleen and the guts...If you are able to dig in and activate it even on the spleen, you'll activate that parasympathetic nervous system, dropping the heart rate, dropping the blood pressure, and decreasing the oxygen. Fighter has to go down and continue to get the blood flow to the brain and not only that, but the pain must have been horrible.''

Check out Dr. David Abbasi's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones talks about his spinning back kick

Jon Jones delivered a fantastic performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, landing a devastating spinning back kick to Miocic's body that was too much for the former champion to handle, and he was knocked out in the third round.

During the post-fight press conference, Jones discussed practicing the move before his title fight, saying:

''We started about six months ago. We started doing the spinning back kick, he [Jones' taekwondo coach] would come over my house three days a week and I've worked that same kick from both stances, 3 hours a week for several months...I put a lot of work in with that spinning back kick and it's getting faster and more unpredictable.''

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (0:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback