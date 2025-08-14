"Displaying Irelands strength, courage, skill and determination" - Conor McGregor provides major update on his participation at UFC White House event 

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on the potential UFC event at the White House, where he emphasized the opportunity to showcase his nation and represent it in front of the American audience.

A few months ago, President Donald Trump expressed his desire to host a UFC event on the White House lawn as part of America's 250th birthday celebrations. The event is speculated to take place in July 2026. Currently, the leading MMA promotion is reportedly working on the plans and layouts for the potential event.

In a post on X, McGregor reiterated his interest in fighting at the White House, writing:

"Ringside at the @ufc White House event, displaying Irelands strength, courage, skill, and determination, directly in front of our American counterparts! Ireland, together in unison at the world's biggest fighting event live from the White House lawn! ❤️💪"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor envisions competing at UFC White House event as Irish President

Conor McGregor hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. During his absence from the UFC, McGregor announced his candidacy for the Irish presidency.

As discussions about the potential UFC White House event emerge, 'The Notorious' has shared his thoughts on possibly competing at the event as Ireland's president.

In a post on X, McGregor wrote:

"I pray I am in as Ireland's President by the time of the fight in the White House. 🙏 How iconic it will be. A leader that puts his money where his mouth is. I would be in term well over half a year by the time of this White House card... The Presidential term is 7 years. I’d have Ireland right inside 3. Possibly 2. And the first year of my term, culminating in a fight at The White House, would be the greatest year in modern history! Ireland, I AM YOUR MAN!"

