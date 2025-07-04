United States president Donald Trump has announced plans to host a UFC championship fight on the White House lawn in 2026 as part of the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebrations. Speaking to supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Trump said that UFC CEO Dana White would potentially organize the spectacle.

The event is expected to draw up to 25,000 spectators to the South Lawn, turning the presidential residence into the most high-profile fight venue in UFC history. Addressing his supporters, Trump said:

"We’re going to have a UFC fight. Think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Dana is going to do it. Dana's great, one of a kind. We're going to have a UFC fight, a championship fight. [Host around] 20,000-25,000 people and we are going to do that as part of [America 250]."

Check out Donald Trump's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Trump's comments, writing:

"[Tom] Aspinall vs. [Alex] Pereira in White House?"

"Rome has returned. The American empire has just begun."

"They should fill the venue with the troops."

"Yooo, this is AWESOME! And if it's next year, if things work out, it most likely will be [Ilia] Topuria vs. Islam [Makhachev]. Trump said Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is his favorite fighter. I could totally see this being the fight."

"Conor [McGregor] vs. Nate [Diaz] 3 would do numbers."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Donald Trump announcing a potential UFC event in the White House. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

UFC champion eyes spot on potential historic White House UFC card for America250

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has thrown his name into the mix for what could be the most iconic UFC event ever. Following Donald Trump's announcement of a UFC event at the White House in 2026, the Georgian fighter has expressed interest in competing on the America250 card.

After the UFC's official Instagram account posted the bit from Trump's speech, Dvalishvili dropped a comment under the post, writing:

"Let's go! I wanna fight there."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments and the Instagram post below:

Merab Dvalishvili wants to fight on potential UFC White House card. [Screenshot courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

