  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Let’s not twist words" - Jon Jones clears stance after Dana White’s hesitancy over UFC White House

"Let’s not twist words" - Jon Jones clears stance after Dana White’s hesitancy over UFC White House

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 21, 2025 12:23 GMT
Jon Jones (left) understands Dana White
Jon Jones (left) understands Dana White's (right) position. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jon Jones recently shared his thoughts on Dana White's stance regarding his participation in a potential UFC White House event. Jones was aware of White's situation, as the UFC CEO is reluctant to give his approval.

Ad

For context, earlier this month, POTUS Donald Trump proposed celebrating America's 250th birthday on July 4 next year by organizing a UFC event at the White House, which drew favorable reactions from many, including Jones. The MMA superstar expressed his desire to compete on the highly anticipated White House card.

However, White, who shares a good bond with Jones, isn't a fan of the idea. During the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, the 55-year-old ruled out 'Bones's' participation, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''It’s not even about him winning the belt. You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Ad

Jones was disappointed by White's comments. However, when an X user claimed that White doesn’t trust him to headline UFC events, the former two-division champion defended his close friend, writing:

''That’s actually not what he said, he said he can’t afford for anything to go wrong. Which is understandable, it’s hard to commit to any athletes literally still a year out. Let’s not twist words, my entire career has been a main event.''
Ad
Ad

White, like many in the MMA community, was expecting a title unification bout between Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall. However, the 38-year-old shocked everyone by announcing his retirement last month.

Jon Jones remains firm in his desire to compete at UFC White House

Jon Jones is ready to call off his retirement and compete at UFC White House next year, despite Dana White's disapproval. During the UFC 318 post-fight press conference on Saturday, White seemingly rejected the idea of Jones' participation.

Ad

In response to White's remarks, Jones took to X and wrote:

''I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next...The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage...So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications