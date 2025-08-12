Tom Aspinall gets 100% real about potential Jon Jones fight at proposed UFC White House event: "What's the point?"

Tom Aspinall has poured cold water on talks of a Jon Jones showdown at the proposed UFC White House event in July 2026. Even as Jones hinted at ending his retirement to fight on the historic card, the heavyweight champion made it clear the matchup is not on his radar.

Aspinall, who became undisputed champion after Jones vacated the belt, sees no point in entertaining the idea and called it false hope for fans. He's gearing up to take on Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Oct. 25.

Aspinall appears content to move forward without ever fighting Jones. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall said:

"Oh, mate, it's just boring. It's just so boring. I don't even have a comment on it. It's boring as hell. Don't want to talk about it. I've already got a fight, so I'm focusing on that. That's the way that I micromanage things so well mentally, is that for the next ten weeks of my life, all I'm thinking about is Ciryl Gane and how to beat him."

He added:

"It has spent zero seconds in my mind [the idea of fighting Jones]. I'm not interested, mate. Not interested. And the world shouldn't be interested either because what's the point? That's false hope."

Tom Aspinall dismisses Fernand Lopez’s claims ahead of UFC 321 showdown with Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall has brushed aside Ciryl Gane's coach Fernand Lopez’s claim that he will be under extra pressure at UFC 321. The heavyweight champion meets Gane in October for his first title defense since Jon Jones’ retirement.

Aspinall has accused Gane of turning down multiple fights in the past, while Lopez countered by questioning his version of events. The Englishman recently reacted to Lopez's comments in the aforementioned conversation with Aril Helwani, claiming that he thrives under the spotlight. He said:

“My response to him is, with all due respect, and I respect coaches so much, especially really high-level coaches. But with all due respect, his opinion is quite irrelevant to the situation... That’s great because I fight really well under pressure. There’s the guys who, in the gym, are absolute killers. Absolute world beaters. And they’ll get in a fight and they’ll just freeze up and it doesn’t work like it does in the gym."

