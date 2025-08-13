Dana White confirms one benefit for fighters after UFC's $7.7B broadcast deal with Paramount: "That'll be big"

Dana White recently opened up about the UFC's bumper broadcasting deal with Paramount and outlined one way he expects fighters to benefit. White made it clear that fighters will have access to bigger bonuses, which include the 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' awards.After months of speculation, the UFC recently confirmed signing a $7.7 billion-worth broadcast partnership deal with Skydance Corporation-owned Paramount. With the UFC's broadcast deal with ESPN expiring at the end of this year, Paramount's streaming platform, Paramount+, will be the new home for all live events starting in 2026.Given the sheer financial size of this deal, many have wondered how it would benefit fighters. During a post-fight presser after the DWCS 77 event, White fielded a question about how this deal could change things for fighters and said:&quot;I'm not going to have any comments on that yet because we still have to get together and figure this stuff out. It's August. We have until January to figure all that stuff out. But the low-hanging fruit that's easy to answer? Bonuses are obviously going up. That'll be big. Forget about the tide rising with all the other fighters. Just the number that the bonuses bring to a fighter is millions of dollars.&quot;Dana White talks about the future of UFC's pay-per-view model in light of new Paramount dealDana White recently addressed how the UFC's pay-per-view (PPV) model could be affected after the company's new Paramount deal. The UFC CEO dismissed the notion of PPVs potentially going extinct and expected &quot;one-off&quot; events to happen under the pay-per-view model.In an interview with the New York Post (shared via @ChampRDS on X), White laid out his vision for PPVs going forward and said:&quot;What I love about this business is, I can lay out what we think the fights are going to be for a year, and a fight will pop up that I never saw coming. A star will pop up out of somewhere. Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-per-view is not dead.&quot;