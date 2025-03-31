Conor McGregor's political dreams hit roadblock as Irish politicians vehemently reject UFC star's presidential bid

Conor McGregor's dream to become the new President of Ireland may now be in tatters, following the news that a number of Irish politicians have rejected his bid.

Ad

Earlier this month, McGregor met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oval Office to discuss the problems he believes the country of Ireland is facing. The UFC star later gave an impassioned speech regarding his hopes for his country, later confirming he would be officially running to become the President.

One of McGregor's key sticking points is immigration, which he believes is one of the biggest problems Ireland is facing. The 36-year-old has promised to re-instate a number of anti-immigration laws, which he has claimed will bring down the rate of crime and increase the numbers of jobs for Irish people.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, it now seems Conor McGregor's presidential bid is over before it even got off the ground. According to a recent report by Sky News, a large number of Irish politicians have rejected any notion of McGregor being in office.

According to the report, a survey was conducted amongst 134 different Irish politicians, who were asked if they supported the Dublin native's bid. According to the results, not one person voted in favor of McGregor, with none also choosing the 'Maybe' option either.

Ad

While all their names were kept anonymous, some of the politicians added comments, with one Irish senator reportedly stating:

"I consider him to be a tacky, moronic vulgarian. I would never consider him even remotely a suitable person for a nomination." [H/t Sky News]

Should 'The Notorious' want to officially be in the running for President, he must garner the support of at least 20 politicians or four local authorities by November 2025. If the results of the survey are anything to go by, it appears as though McGregor still has much work to do.

Ad

Ex-UFC veteran believes Conor McGregor's presidential bid is "a waste of time"

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's hopes to become the President of Ireland. According to Thomson, there's plenty of time for the Irishman to reinvent himself later on in life, just not right now.

Speaking on a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, 'The Punk' said:

Ad

"He's just chosen not to be in that part yet and so he's going to need to step away I think for a bit, not reinvent himself but show everyone that he's ready to be presidential, if that's what he wants to do later on, doing it right now is a waste of time."

Ad

Check out Josh Thomson's comments on Conor McGregor here (1:08:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.