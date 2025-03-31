Conor McGregor’s presidential aspirations “a waste of time”, claims ex-UFC veteran

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has confirmed his potential presidential run in Ireland, creating considerable buzz in the community. Recently, ex-UFC fighter Josh Thomson expressed his thoughts on the matter and claimed it is a waste of time.

In a discussion with MMA referee John McCarthy on the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson provided a detailed assessment on why he believes McGregor shouldn't pursue his presidential dream now. With hints of advice, he stated:

"If you [Conor McGregor] want to be involved with more charitable organisations, if you want to be involved in helping to do things for the public in your community and your country. There's a lot of good to be done there."

Thomson continued:

"He's just chosen not to be in that part yet and so he's going to need to step away I think for a bit, not reinvent himself but show everyone that he's ready to be presidential, if that's what he wants to do later on, doing it right now is a waste of time."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:08:10):

Since his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier, 'The Notorious' hasn't made a fight appearance. In the meantime, McGregor has taken significant steps to expand his business empire.

Furthermore, as he aspires to become the future president of Ireland, McGregor aims to implement changes in his home country.

Michael Chandler is still hopeful for a fight against Conor McGregor

At UFC 303, Conor McGregor was set to fight Michael Chandler. However, he had to withdraw from the match due to a toe injury. Interestingly, despite being on hold for nearly two years to face McGregor in a rescheduled bout, Chandler remains determined to fight the Irishman in the future.

In a recent Q&A session on his social media handle, Chandler was asked if the McGregor fight was off the table. 'Iron' provided a one-word answer and said:

"Never"

Check out Michael Chandler's reply below:

