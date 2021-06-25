Why is Conor McGregor called 'The Notorious'?

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor is widely accredited with providing the UFC with a huge boost in terms of its marketing and visibility as compared to mainstream sports. The Irishman was able to bring on this mammoth growth with his brash demeanor, trash-talking prowess, and the ability to prove his words true inside the octagon.

Therefore, no one ever questions why Conor McGregor's fighter-name is 'Notorious'. Conor McGregor lives up to the name so well that there is no space left to wonder why he is called 'The Notorious'. However, for those of you who wonder who named Conor McGregor that, your answer is right here.

Conor McGregor shot an advertisement for apparel giant Reebok in February 2020. After the shoot, he appeared in an interview wherein he was asked where 'The Notorious' stems from. In response, Conor McGregor said,

"'The Notorious', well, I'm notorious for getting into a little bit of trouble, you know? My coach called me that back in the day, and he had (my name) saved in the phone as 'trouble', you know. So, it just kind of stuck, you know."

The coach in question here is most probably John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor's longtime coach. Yet, Conor McGregor went on to name another reason why he likes being called 'The Notorious'. He revealed that he is a huge fan of American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. Conor McGregor said,

"And then, obviously, I'm a fan of 'The Notorious B.I.G.'. I used his entrance music... I've gone through all (of his songs). I've gone through a good few entrances."

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier for their conclusive trilogy fight in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. The score between the Irishman and 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier stands level.

Dustin Poirier exacted his revenge for the KO loss that he faced at the hands of Conor McGregor back in 2014 when they were both competing in the 145-pound division. The two met for their long-due rematch at UFC 257 in January 2021, this time at lightweight.

Dustin Poirier became the first fighter to knock Conor McGregor out by overwhelming him with strikes against the fence after destroying his lead leg.

