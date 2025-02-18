Conor McGregor's former TUF rival congratulates Dominick Cruz after retirement announcement: "I loved our rivalry"

Conor McGregor's former TUF rival recently joined the MMA community in congratulating Dominick Cruz after his retirement announcement. The former bantamweight champion retired after suffering an injury that forced him to withdraw from his final fight against Rob Font at UFC Seattle.

'The Dominator' is regarded as one of the greatest bantamweight competitors of all time after his WEC and UFC accomplishments. During his tenure with both promotions, Hall of Famer Urijah Faber was arguably his greatest rival. They competed on three occasions, which saw Faber win their first encounter and Cruz avenge his loss and win the rematch and trilogy.

During his latest conversation with The Schmo, 'The California Kid' lavished praise on 'The Dominator' and congratulated him on an excellent career. Faber mentioned that he has fond memories of his rivalry with Cruz and noted that it made them both better fighters:

"I sent [Cruz] a message and just congratulated the guy. Awesome career. It's unfortunate that he wasn't able to have his last fight, but you know, a guy knows when the body's saying no...Sometimes you don't realize all the stuff you went through until you take a seat and hang it up. And he can be extremely proud and I loved our rivalry, I think it was part of what made my career and a great part of the sport, so I'm excited to see what he does next." [3:37]

Check out the full interview with Conor McGregor's former TUF rival Urijah Faber below:

Conor McGregor's former TUF rival Urijah Faber confirms return in GFL

In addition to congratulating Dominick Cruz on his retirement, Conor McGregor's former TUF rival Urijah Faber confirmed that he will be making his return in the GFL.

During the aforementioned conversation, Faber mentioned that he wanted to challenge himself and was given an opportunity after his UFC contract officially expired:

"The risk vs. reward. I've done a couple competitions this last two years, all grappling based and I felt great. Went against two world champions and had victories and I figured, 'Hey, might as well'. The UFC contract expired...and I said, 'You know what? This sounds like fun. I'll do one more.'" [5:26]

Check out Urijah Faber's comments below:

