Conor McGregor's friend roasts Canelo Alvarez after '12-round snoozer' against William Scull

Boxing super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faced William Scull on Saturday for WBA, WBC, WBO, WBF, and Ring magazine super middleweight titles. The fight turned out to be a snoozer and broke the record for the fewest (445) punches thrown in a 12-round fight. Dillon Danis dropped his reaction on the fight and asserted that MMA is more exciting than boxing.
After the fight ended, Danis expressed his frustration in a post on X. Danis labeled Scull as a 'mannequin' and slammed Alvarez as well. He wrote:
"Canelo just solidified my point. MMA is way more exciting than boxing. The supposed king of boxing went 12 rounds with a mannequin from JCPenney and still put everyone to sleep. At this point, boxing ain’t a sport anymore, it’s a sleep aid with ring lights."
Check out Dillon Danis' post below:
Danis has also been left frustrated by the lack of action in his career. He was scheduled to fight KSI in a boxing fight, but the Englishman pulled out due to illness. Danis was then scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson in an MMA bout under the GFC banner, but the event had to be postponed.
Meanwhile, Alvarez is now on a six-fight winning streak since losing to Dmitry Bivol back in 2022. After the fight, it was confirmed that Alvarez will face Terence Crawford in Vegas on Sept. 12.
Canelo Alvarez shares his thoughts on fighting Terence Crawford
The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford had been uncertain for a long time, with negotiations coming to a halt multiple times. However, with the arrival of Turki Alalshikh into the boxing world, things have changed.
Alalshikh signed Alvarez in a four-fight deal and finally booked the much-awaited matchup against Crawford. Commenting on the upcoming fight, he said:
"I feel great, [Terence] Crawford is one of the best out there. I like to share the ring with this kind of fighter. Everybody is asking for the fight, my niño Turki Alalshikh wants it."
Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (1:40):