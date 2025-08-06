Conor McGregor’s friend-turned-foe Artem Lobov open to celebrity boxing, eyes Jake Paul and Misfits cards

  • home icon
By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 06, 2025 13:21 GMT
Conor McGregor&rsquo;s (left) ex-training partner Artem Lobov (center) wants to face Jake Paul (right). [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma, @rushammer and @jakepaul on Instagram]
Conor McGregor’s former friend Artem Lobov recently voiced his desire to face Jake Paul in a boxing matchup and potentially feature on a Misfits card. Lobov cited the lucrative payouts, revealing that he's looking to secure his future as he plans to grow his family.

Lobov is expected to face Zubaira Tukhogov under the PFL banner in a catchweight bout at 165 pounds on Oct. 3 in Dubai. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram and shared a post about his combat sports return. However, the MMA organization has yet to make an official announcement.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Lobov was asked if he plans to return for just one fight. 'The Russian Hammer,' who is still uncertain about his MMA future, expressed a strong interest in facing Paul in a boxing bout. Lobov also revealed his desire to compete on a Misfits Boxing event, highlighting the impressive pay structure as a key motivation.

''I'm not really sure to be honest in terms of professional MMA, potentially maybe one and done, but I wouldn't mind, you know, getting into some of them celebrity boxing, you know, show that Jake Paul and the Misfits have been organizing, you know, the money seems to be really good there. The events are always massive. A lot of viewership, you know, big numbers, always sold out events.''
He continued:

''I wouldn't mind doing something like this potentially. Also, planning to have a bigger family now. We're hoping to have another kid soon, trying for another baby, so I need a bigger house. I think I'm going to have another one or two fights, but this is first. I've to get to Tukhogov out of the way. It's been bothering me all these years. It's a fight that I've been thinking about so much.''
Check out Artem Lobov's comments below:

Artem Lobov hopes Conor McGregor returns stronger

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Artem Lobov opened up about his relationship with Conor McGregor. Notably, Lobov had previously sued the Irish superstar over claims of not being properly compensated following the sale of Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

Despite their fallout, Lobov, who once shared a close ufc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">bond with McGregor, wants the former UFC double champion to make a strong and successful comeback.

''Obviously, things are not good between me and Conor [McGregor]. We always had each other’s back. I feel like I showed him unmatched loyalty...Now, Conor couldn’t even make it to a press conference with a sore toe. That’s not the same Conor, this isn’t the guy that I know. I want to see the old [Conor] back and then I feel everything would be sweet between us as well, we could get the band back together.''
Check out Artem Lobov's comments below:

Swagat Kumar Jena

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
