Conor McGregor's gonna swoop in and take it all away - Chael Sonnen dissects why UFC lightweights are afraid to put their "aces on the table"

Chael Sonnen believes lightweight contenders are afraid that Conor McGregor could take away all of their aces. 'The American Gangster' recently questioned the lack of endorsement for a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.

Sonnen noted that the fighters themselves are hesitant to discuss the bout and that it is only their representatives who discuss the topic. The 45-year-old was quick to suggest that the hesitation might be stemming from a fear of Conor McGregor jumping right in to steal away the title shot.

However, 'The American Gangster' believes one needs to make themselves heard if they are to make a bid for UFC gold. Sonnen recently said on YouTube:

"Maybe when they all get done screaming, maybe one of the hesitations that they have why they don't want to be heard, why they don't put those aces on the table is they are afraid Conor's gonna swoop in and take it all away anyway. It's a little bit of a perplexing spot at a 155 lbs. But there's a job, there a job opening. If you are going to apply for the job, fill out your resume, raise your hand and speak the hell up."

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor is shocked thinking about the outcome of a potential outing against him

Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon for nearly a year, nursing a broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Despite the Irishman dropping his last three outings at lightweight, Charles Oliveira doesn't seem opposed to the idea of a title fight against McGregor.

'Do Bronx' recently submitted Justin Gaethje in his last outing after being stripped of his belt due to a controversial weight miss. The Brazilian then proceeded to call out McGregor in his post-fight octagon interview. While 'The Notorious' expressed interest in the bout, he was hesitant about cutting down to 155 lbs.

Since then, Oliveira has accused McGregor of ducking him, claiming the Irishman is shocked thinking about the outcome of a possible encounter. The 32-year-old said in a recent interview with Canal Encarada:

"I think when we're on a losing streak, we should think a lot about who our next opponent will be, right? I think for some time now, he's been thinking a lot that I'm the division problem. That I'm a problem to fight him. And I think the answer has already been given, right? He ran, is in shock at what could happen." [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends on YouTube]

