Conor McGregor's next opponent: Fans divided over which influencer should get the nod

Fans recently reacted as they debated on which influencer should get the nod should Conor McGregor agree to compete in another boxing match. The Irishman has been the most sought-after opponent, especially considering that a bout against him could result in life-changing money.

Happy Punch recently posted a photo on their X account, asking their followers who they believe is the most likely to fight the former two-division UFC champion in a boxing bout. The options were Jake Paul and KSI, who have been the most notable YouTubers-turned-boxers to get his attention.

They wrote:

"Jake Paul or KSI, who’s more likely to land a boxing match with Conor McGregor?"

Fans appeared divided in the comments section as they made a case for both influencers. They mentioned that although 'The Problem Child' seems to be further along in his development, Conor McGregor has already called out the PRIME co-founder, writing:

"KSI since McGregor already called him out for BKFC" [@ambermcstravick - X]

"Ksi because that’s on Connors radar" [@JaisSportsTakes - X]

"Probably KSI, Jake's been trying to get his attention for years" [@SuperMessi10i - X]

"Probably Jake at this current time, seems like JJ wants nothing to do with boxing right now" [@kfua_ - X]

"Jake Paul deserves it...Real risk taker...Better performance with Tommy." [@uriel_2929 - X]

"Jake all day. KSI is a runner, not a fighter. Jake could sell it." [@JREShorts - X]

It remains to be seen whether Conor McGregor will compete in another boxing match, but Jake Paul or KSI would garner plenty of attention.

Conor McGregor looking to inch closer to one of Anderson Silva's UFC records

Conor McGregor recently indicated that he has his sights set on one of Anderson Silva's UFC records, which would be an impressive accomplishment.

The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account, where he noted that his next knockout win will be his 20th inside the octagon. He mentioned that it would put him three shy of 'The Spider's 23 knockouts and is aiming for that, writing:

"My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in mma is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall so a nice aim for me!"

