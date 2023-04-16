Conor McGregor’s social media hype falls flat as Irishman fails to make the Forbes billionaire list

Conor McGregor was left off the Forbes billionaire list despite social media claims that the milestone was reached.

Every year, Forbes releases a list showcasing people with a net worth of over one billion dollars. Among those acknowledged are a variety of businessmen, athletes, and entertainers, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Tiger Woods, and Michael Jordan.

In 2021, McGregor sold a majority stake in Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey for $600 million. Since then, the former two-division UFC champion has boasted about being close to the $1 billion milestone, leading to this Facebook post in February:

“Calculate your worth by how many times you laugh and smile in a day. Then make moves to add to your fortune with more laughing and smiling! Stack laughter, fun, happiness! Find it within. Dig for it. Find it in others. Laugh and smile and be rich! This is what I do and I am a billionaire. @ginger_beard_photo #hanksforthelols"

According to Forbes, Conor McGregor has not solidified himself as a billionaire. With that said, there is a possibility that ‘The Notorious’ has evidence that the Forbes list is wrong. Nonetheless, the former two-division UFC champion likely isn’t stressing over the milestone, especially considering he already has enough money to last a lifetime.

What’s next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing for the second consecutive time against Dustin Poirier after suffering a gruesome leg injury. ‘The Notorious’ has been inactive since the injury, recovering outside the USADA testing pool while focusing on his business ventures and acting career.

Despite his tremendous financial success, McGregor hasn’t lost his love for fighting. The 34-year-old plans to make his octagon return in 2023, leading to him coaching The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler. Although filming has been completed, it’s unclear when the UFC superstars plan to meet for a highly-anticipated matchup.

Before fighting again, McGregor must be approved by USADA. The drug-testing agency requires every fighter to submit to random drug screenings for six months, which ‘The Notorious’ has not completed. There is a possibility of receiving an exemption, but it’s currently unlikely that the former two-division world champion will be granted one.

Poll : 0 votes