Conor McGregor's teammate shares what he last heard of the Irishman's health and potential participation at UFC 303

Conor McGregor's potential health concerns have worried the fans about the cancellation of his UFC 303 comeback fight against Michael Chandler. The last-minute cancellation of his June 3 press conference in Dublin has sparked many rumors.

It has been speculated that McGregor might not be healthy to compete at UFC 303. However, neither the UFC nor McGregor's team have confirmed or denied the rumors. The Irishman's SBG Ireland teammate, Brad Katona recently shared what he knows about the issue.

Katona is set to fight Jesse Butler at UFC Louisville on June 8 and in a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet, the Canadian fighter said:

"I know as much as you guys, which is nothing. All I can say is, well, behind the scenes, the last time I saw him, he seemed completely healthy. Now, I got here on Saturday so it's been a little while. Maybe some things developed but, truly, I wish I knew. I'm as curious as you guys."

Trending

He added:

"I was just checking the MMA sub-reddit to know if there is any news but I don't know anything! I think so... As far as I know, everything's good going forward but I know, probably as much, if not less than you guys."

Check out Brad Katona's comments below (0:19):

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor gives a hint about his health in a recent social media post

Conor McGregor's upcoming fight against Michael Chandler will be his first appearance in the UFC octagon since he suffered a brutal leg break in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Given McGregor's star power and previous track record, it is likely that the event will be one of the highest-grossing PPVs in UFC history.

As a result, the news of his potential withdrawal due to a suspected health concern has resulted in widespread panic. While some fighters have offered to step in to replace him, McGregor recently shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account, possibly indicating that he is in good health.

In the post, the Irishman seems to be lying on a hospital bed with a wide grin. A flexed arm emoji in the caption hints that McGregor is healthy to go ahead with the fight. However, this is all purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

McGregor is known to take pride in the fact that he has never pulled out of any of his UFC fights despite injuries or last-minute opponent changes. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his reputation and make a walk to the UFC octagon at UFC 303 on June 29.