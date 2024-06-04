Renato Moicano talks Conor McGregor's impact on UFC 303 press conference rescheduling and wants Michael Chandler fight

Lightweight contender Renato Moicano thinks Conor McGregor's injury might have caused the recent press conference cancellation. After nearly three years, McGregor will return to competition and fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

While fans were eager to attend his press conference in Dublin on June 3, the cancellation was a big disappointment. McGregor took to social media and explained that "a series of obstacles outside of control" were responsible for it and apologized to the fans.

While the exact reason for the cancellation is not known, Moicano agrees with the popular perception that the Irishman might have injured his foot and offered to step in as a replacement opponent for Chandler:

Trending

"If you ask me I think mcgregor foot is broken! Put me against chandelier!! Gonna beat the sh** out this dude!! #ufc #mma #ufc303."

Expand Tweet

Fans have been curious about what caused the highly anticipated press conference to get called off. Several theories have been floating on the internet and talks of postponing the fight or finding a replacement opponent for Chandler have picked up pace. However, the UFC has not given an update on the matter.

Moicano extended his winning streak to three with his UFC 300 win over Jalin Turner. He is currently the No.10-ranked UFC lightweight and a potential fight against the No.6-ranked Chandler offers him an opportunity to improve his standing.

Chael Sonnen refuses to believe Conor McGregor canceled the press conference due to injury

UFC veteran and MMA analyst Chael Sonnen discussed Conor McGregor's press conference issue with Daniel Cormier on the recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy show. Sonnen argued that McGregor's decision might have been inspired by reasons other than injury:

"I kind of don't agree with a lot of speculation, partner. I think, perhaps, Conor McGregor for the first time ever is starting to focus. People love to use that word, they talk about focus. I don't know if people know what that means. It means you say 'no' a lot more than you used to. You're focusing on this one thing and you're telling these people 'no' when you're getting these calls."

Sonnen pointed out that McGregor has canceled all the media obligations heading into UFC 303. He feels that the Irishman might have done that to focus on training.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:07):