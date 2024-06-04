Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway for BMF should replace Conor McGregor fight if the Irishman pulls out, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen recently talked about Conor McGregor's upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Sonnen stated that Chandler should challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title if McGregor pulls out of their bout.

McGregor has not participated in any UFC fights since suffering a leg injury during his trilogy matchup with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. But after a lengthy hiatus due to surgery and rehabilitation, he resumed training in 2023.

Since the two faced each other as coaches in season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', it was expected that McGregor and Chandler would square off before the end of 2023. Their bout never took place for a number of reasons, including McGregor's problems with USADA.

However, following UFC 300, UFC CEO Dana White announced Conor McGregor's comeback to the cage against Chandler at the promotion's annual International Fight Week event, capped off by UFC 303. The 170-pound, five-round fight is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29.

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen spoke to Daniel Cormier and discussed the main event of UFC 303. He stated that one of McGregor's principles is that the show must go on regardless of the circumstances.

In the case that McGregor was unable to make the fight, the main event of UFC 303 must proceed, according to the former UFC middleweight title challenger. Sonnen wants Holloway to take over for the Irishman and go up against Chandler to defend his BMF title. He said:

''But I will tell you this, there will be no postponement of this fight. They either fight on the 29th or we move on. Oh and by the way the show's still going to happen, I believe Conor is going to be opposite Michael Chandler. I'm very confident in telling you that however if he's not, Michael Chandler versus Max Holloway for the BMF is the fight to book.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (17:20):

Chael Sonnen discusses Conor McGregor's plans for 2024

Chael Sonnen has speculated that Conor McGregor's 2024 three-fight plan is connected to his current contract discussions with the UFC, following the Irishman's tease.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen asserted that McGregor may be planning to sign a new, more lucrative contract with the top MMA promotion in the world given that he is aiming for three fights this year, while he only has two fights remaining on his UFC contract.

''They picked up the phone, they called him and they are in that dialogue, and by the way he has two fights left. So why is Conor saying he wants to fight three times? Is it because he does? Maybe... I can't look at his statement right now, in conjunction with the idea that he is in contract renegotiations, and not assume it was part of the negotiation."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:06):