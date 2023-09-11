Conor McGregor's training partner gives major update on preparations for potential December fight

Conor McGregor's training partner has given a major update about a potential return of the Irishman in December.

'The Notorious' has been absent from the octagon since July 2021. Earlier this year, it was announced that McGregor would return to the UFC as a coach on the latest season of TUF alongside Michael Chandler, and the two will fight each other following the season's completion.

However, nothing seems certain at the moment. While McGregor has failed to enter the USADA testing pool on time which would've allowed him to compete this year, there is still speculation about a potential return to the octagon in December for the Irishman.

Interestingly, Conor McGregor has already started his training camp in Cannes, France. Part of his training camp and Bellator fighter Ciaran Clarke recently spoke to Mirror Fighting and had this to say:

"Without a shadow of a doubt he's sharp. His movement and everything and his mind for the game, he's so sharp mentally."

Further speaking about Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon in December, the Bellator fighter said:

"As far as December? He's going to be really sharp and really ready for that fight," he said. "He's getting ready for something coming up, I don't know because it's all rumors and there's no actual contracts signed but I know that he would love to be fighting in December, we don't know."

Conor McGregor UFC return: Justin Gaethje wants to end the Irishman's career

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje recently made bold claims about fighting Conor McGregor. During an appearance at the Dominance MMA press conference, 'The Highlight' was asked about a potential fight against McGregor.

Justin Gaethje replied by claiming that he wants to end McGregor's career:

“It sounds fun...I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’ve dreamt of ending his career, making sure he’s never able to step back in there...Chandler will now be the second guy I’ve beat that he’s chosen to fight, and I think that speaks for itself...he won’t fight me, plain and simple.”

He added:

“At the end of the day, like I said, a chance to take him out for good...that’s at the top of my list.”

